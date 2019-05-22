close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Buzdar reviews proposals for enhancing financial resources

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that increase in financial resources of the province was imperative for reconstruction and development projects.

He stated this while chairing a meeting at his office to review various proposals and recommendations enhance provincial resources. The CM said that protection of public interest was responsibility of the government. He said that more resources would be provided for public welfare schemes. He said improved atmosphere would be ensured to traders and industrialists.

Provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Murad Raas, Mohsin Leghari, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Muhammad Jehanzeb KhanKhichi, Adviser Salman Shah and chief secretary attended the meeting.

