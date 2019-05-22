close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
May 23, 2019

BoI chairman Haroon Sharif resigns

Karachi

N
Newsdesk
May 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post on Wednesday.

In his brief discussion with Geo News, Sharif confirmed he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had appointed him as BoI chief in September last year.Sharif had taken over the helm from Naeem Zamindar who had been appointed to the post by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Sharif received recognitions at international financial institutions for promoting investments and working in close liaison with the government officials.BoI is an investment promotion agency that assists companies planning to invest in Pakistan and those planning to expand their already existing operations in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi