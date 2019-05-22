BoI chairman Haroon Sharif resigns

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) chairman Haroon Sharif resigned from his post on Wednesday.

In his brief discussion with Geo News, Sharif confirmed he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had appointed him as BoI chief in September last year.Sharif had taken over the helm from Naeem Zamindar who had been appointed to the post by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Sharif received recognitions at international financial institutions for promoting investments and working in close liaison with the government officials.BoI is an investment promotion agency that assists companies planning to invest in Pakistan and those planning to expand their already existing operations in the country.