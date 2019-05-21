NAB chief committed misconduct: ex-judge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Justice (R) Rasheed A. Rizvi said Tuesday the NAB chairman committed misconduct by going into an interview with a journalist.
Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Justice (R) Rizvi said that though the NAB Ordinance does not explain what constitutes misconduct on chairman’s part, it does prescribe the same procedure for his removal which is the same as that for a judge of the apex court.
Rizvi, who is also Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, said the NAB chairman’s interview with a journalist of a particular newspaper and later its broadcast was quite meaningful as it would impact the sub judice cases.
He called massive changes in the NAB as, he explained, its investigators lagged behind police and FIA in competence. Fair accountability could not be expected from NAB’s present team, the jurist added.
