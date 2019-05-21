Pain-free Murray optimistic about return to tennis

LONDON: Andy Murray is confident he can return to competitive tennis and has hinted at a doubles spot at Wimbledon, inspired by American doubles great Bob Bryan’s return from hip surgery.

The Scot has all but ruled out an appearance in the singles draw, nearly four months after surgery on a career-threatening hip problem, but he could return by playing in the men’s doubles.

The former world number one told Tuesday Times there was “very little chance” he would play singles during the grass-court season. “Potentially doubles, but I’m not trying to get ready for singles just now,” he said.

“The thing I said before was that, if I wasn’t feeling good, there was more chance that I would play and then stop after Wimbledon. Murray said he was now pain-free. “I don’t have any pain walking round the course and swinging clubs. When I’m on the court hitting, it has been perfect.”