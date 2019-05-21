close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 22, 2019

Pain-free Murray optimistic about return to tennis

Sports

AFP
May 22, 2019

LONDON: Andy Murray is confident he can return to competitive tennis and has hinted at a doubles spot at Wimbledon, inspired by American doubles great Bob Bryan’s return from hip surgery.

The Scot has all but ruled out an appearance in the singles draw, nearly four months after surgery on a career-threatening hip problem, but he could return by playing in the men’s doubles.

The former world number one told Tuesday Times there was “very little chance” he would play singles during the grass-court season. “Potentially doubles, but I’m not trying to get ready for singles just now,” he said.

“The thing I said before was that, if I wasn’t feeling good, there was more chance that I would play and then stop after Wimbledon. Murray said he was now pain-free. “I don’t have any pain walking round the course and swinging clubs. When I’m on the court hitting, it has been perfect.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports