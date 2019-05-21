Former PJBF chairman honoured

KARACHI: The Japanese government announced the foreign recipients of the 2019 Spring Conferment of Decorations, a statement said on Tuesday.

Abdul Kader Jaffer, former chairman of the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) and Chairman of Ahmed EH Jaffer Foundation and Ahmed Jaffer & Co Private Ltd, received The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in recognition of his dedicated contributions to strengthening economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan, it added.

Jaffer worked as the former chairman of the Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) for six years from 2006 to 2012.

He contributed greatly to the strengthening of economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

He was the third chairman of PJBF and played a significant role in developing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, the statement said.