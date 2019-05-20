GE announces scholarship award winner from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The GE (NYSE: GE) Renewable Energy – Hydro Solutions announced the scholarship award winner from Pakistan.

Hissam Karim, who is a student of National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) obtained a fully funded ‘Master in Hydraulic and Civil Engineering’ at the prestigious Institute National Polytechnique de Grenoble (INP) in Grenoble, France.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Henri Argenson, Deputy Director Global Hydro Projects Execution GE, Dr Asif Raza, Pro Rector Academics NUST & Sébastien Cartier, Higher Education Attaché Cultural & Cooperation Department at the Embassy of France in Pakistan.

Hissam Karim, who hails from Karimabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, was elected following a rigorous selection process from top engineering schools across Islamabad, Karachi, and Topi. The scholarship encompasses 100% of the costs for a two-year Master’s Programme in France, covering tuition fees of INP Grenoble with all related travel and living costs, as well as an internship in GE Renewable Energy Hydro facilities in R&D and Engineering.

The Embassy of France has also pledged to assist in the visa process and provide free of cost French lessons to facilitate the student.

In addition to the scholarship award, GE is also looking to introduce advanced training programmes that will be offered to top engineering institutes of Pakistan, with an emphasis on hydropower, covering both engineering theory and practice, including GE’s digital portfolio as well as state-of-the-art Operations and Maintenance technology.

The institute is based in Grenoble, a city in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of southeastern France and has always been at the forefront of development in energy technologies, with an emphasis on hydroelectric power.