Shortage of commodities at utility stores

GUJRANWALA: Despite government’s tall claims, the utility stores have failed in providing daily use items to the consumers due to shortage of the commodities.

The Utility Stores Corporation before the start of the Ramazan had announced that 19 items, including rice, pulses, cooking oil, grams, sugar, dates and juices would be available on subsidised rates at its outlets during the month of the Ramazan.

However, mostly utility stores in Gujranwala are facing shortage of flour,

ghee, oil, sugar etc, which caused a tension for the people visiting these stores for getting edibles on subsidised rates.

There are 75 utility stores in Gujranwala but citizens are unable to get flour, ghee and edible oil from their nearest store as these items are available only on some branches.

Protesting over the situation, the consumers said that the people had welcomed the PTI government’s decision to provide food items to the consumers on subsidised rates, but they were disappointed as the utility stores were facing shortage of essential items. They demanded the high ups take notice of the situation.

TWO DACOITS INJURED IN ENCOUNTER: Two alleged dacoits were injured during a police encounter at Ladhewala Warraich on Monday.

Four armed men were busy looting the citizens on a road when the police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits.

On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits, later identified as Aftab and Shaukat, were injured. The other two dacoits fled.