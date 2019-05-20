‘Govt to encourage private sector’

LAHORE: The government is fully committed to encourage private sector in contributing towards strengthening the national economy and boosting exports, a government official said on Monday.

In a meeting with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, who is also chairman of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), federal Commerce Secretary Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the government would also extend all-out assistance to exporters and try to make policies that would help promote the country’s exports across the world.

Kashif also briefed the secretary about the activities of FIEDMC and its role in bringing foreign and local investors to Faisalabad. Investors are being offered the best possible services for accelerating economic activities under one umbrella policy, he said.

Sukhera said that the modalities of new economic reforms were being considered, which included ease of doing business, regulatory reforms and enhanced competitiveness of exports.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce these reforms very soon,” he added.

Shedding light on Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Sukhera said, as there were no proper safeguards for domestic industry in FTA; therefore, the ministry concentrated to provide maximum protection to the local industry in the second FTA, which is a good sign for industries in Pakistan.

He urged the Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to avail this facility for strengthening Pakistani economy and help in bridging the import-export gap.

Ashfaq extended all-out support to the government for implementing its economic reforms in the country.