Sri Lankan HC visits Taxila

Taxila : High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid and Zulfiqar Bukhari PM’s Special Envoy for Overseas Pakistanis visited the birthplace of ancient Buddhist Gandara in Taxila.

The visit was organised by an interfaith harmony group to commemorate Vesak Festival. Rev. Dr. Sumanasiri who is currently in Pakistan on my invitation and I were invited as guests of honour and the Minister for Tourism and overseas citizens of Pakistan Hon.

Zulfiqar Bukhari PM’s Special Envoy for Overseas Pakistanis attend the event as chief guest. The celebrations were followed by Iftar (breaking fast). A great experience of co-existence.