ICT colleges set to launch associate degree programme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) government colleges are set to launch the associate degree programme in the next academic session beginning in August.
According to the Higher Education Commission, the two-year associate degree to be given away by public and private universities or degree-awarding educational institutions post intermediate, A-Level or equivalent courses will primarily focus on market-driven subjects based on local and regional community and industry needs. With the degree being equivalent to a BA/BSc degree, those holding it will be simple graduates. An official told 'The News' that the programme was meant for the colleges with limited academic facilities, including human resource and infrastructure, to operate a four-year BS programme.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) government colleges are set to launch the associate degree programme in the next academic session beginning in August.
According to the Higher Education Commission, the two-year associate degree to be given away by public and private universities or degree-awarding educational institutions post intermediate, A-Level or equivalent courses will primarily focus on market-driven subjects based on local and regional community and industry needs. With the degree being equivalent to a BA/BSc degree, those holding it will be simple graduates. An official told 'The News' that the programme was meant for the colleges with limited academic facilities, including human resource and infrastructure, to operate a four-year BS programme.