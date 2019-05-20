close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

NAB recommends cases against Sharjeel Memon, others

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Sindh recommended regional board for Investigation and cases against former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and others including officials and officers of Sindh provincial cooperative department.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said a meeting of the Regional Board was held at NAB Karachi which recommended converting inquiry to investigation against Sharjeel Memon for accumulation of assets beyond his means and sent it for approval of the NAB headquarters, Islamabad.

The board also approved references against officers and officials of the Sindh Provincial Cooperation Department and others for allegedly illegal auctioning of its properties and misappropriation and embezzlement of proceeds of the auction. The NAB board sent its recommendations for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad. The NAB's regional board appreciated the performance of NAB Karachi for successful disposal of major cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan