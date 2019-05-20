NAB recommends cases against Sharjeel Memon, others

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Sindh recommended regional board for Investigation and cases against former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and others including officials and officers of Sindh provincial cooperative department.

The spokesman for NAB Karachi said a meeting of the Regional Board was held at NAB Karachi which recommended converting inquiry to investigation against Sharjeel Memon for accumulation of assets beyond his means and sent it for approval of the NAB headquarters, Islamabad.

The board also approved references against officers and officials of the Sindh Provincial Cooperation Department and others for allegedly illegal auctioning of its properties and misappropriation and embezzlement of proceeds of the auction. The NAB board sent its recommendations for approval of NAB HQ Islamabad. The NAB's regional board appreciated the performance of NAB Karachi for successful disposal of major cases.