Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

Junaid protests over non-inclusion in World Cup squad

May 21, 2019

KARACHI: Fast bowler Junaid Khan on Monday protested over his non-inclusion in the World Cup squad with a picture showing his mouth covered with black tape.

Junaid captioned the picture with: “I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter,” hours after Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq announced to replace him with Mohammad Amir in light of his below par performance against England.

Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali are also among the players recalled from the squad announced a month ago.

"Junaid and Faheem are dropped but that doesn't mean they are not good. But we think players like Amir and Wahab are more suitable for these conditions, which is why we have preferred them," said Inzamam. Junaid picked only two wickets in the series against England which Pakistan lost.

