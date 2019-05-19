Thousands attend Qul for Kaira’s son

LALAMUSA: Rasm-e-Qul for Usama Qamar, son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President and former information minister Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira, was held at Kaira House, here on Sunday.

Thousands of people from all walks of life as well as political leaders and notables of the area attended the event and offered condolences to the aggrieved family. They offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The aggrieved father, while addressing the participants, said Usama was a gift from Allah Almighty, and he had gone back to Him. He said the death of his young son made him realised that life couldchange in just a moment. He prayed to Allah Almighty to help bring better change in their lives so that they could spend their lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam in the coming days.

He thanked the people who condoled with him and his family on the sad demise of his son. Qul were also attended by former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry, former chairman of Senate Raza Rabbani, Sindh Senior Minister for Irrigation, Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, senior politician Javed Hashmi, ex-minister Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, ex-MNA Nawabzada Mazhar, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul, Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed Kotla, Ch Jaffar Iqbal, MPA Haji Imran Zafar, Mian Imran Masood, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood and Assistant Commissioner Faisal Abbas Mangat, participated in the event.

Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son and his friend, Hamza Butt, died in a road accident on Friday when their car went out of control and hit a tree. On Sunday, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former army chief Raheel Sharif, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and others telephoned Qamar Zaman Kaira to offer their condolences.