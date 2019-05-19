Sindh University cancels admission of girl with Daesh background

KARACHI: University of Sindh has cancelled the admission of Noreen Leghari who in February 2017 went missing and believed to have joined Daesh or Isis, the global terrorist outfit.

A resident of Hussainabad, a suburb of Hyderabad, Leghari was student of second year of medical at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science (LUMHS). She went missing on February 10, 2017 from his native town and recovered after two months from Lahore on April 17, 2017 in an operation of law enforcing agencies in which her associate Ali was killed.

After recovery, LUMS cancelled her admission. She then got admission in English Department University of Sindh in November 2018 but when the University got knowledge of her history, it cancelled her admission.

Her father Dr Abdul Jabbar Leghari is working at the University as a professor in Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry.

Leghari and her father have approached Sindh High Court filing a joint constitutional petition against the University of Sindh, praying that according to article K-25 of Constitution, the University management could not deny her right of education.

Leghari at the time of her recovery had confessed to her involvement in terrorist activities. In a confessional statement which was played during a briefing held by DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, Leghari had said that no one had kidnapped her and she went to Lahore on her own and joined the terrorist organisation.

Fateh Burfat, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, told media that University management is verifying the facts that why Noreen was expelled from LUMHS and after getting verification from law enforcement agencies, it will decide about her.

University Spokesman Nadir Ali Mugheri said that she concealed facts about cancellation of her previous admission while applying at Sindh University.

"When the administration of the University came to know about the facts regarding annulment of her admission at LUMHS, it cancelled her admission," he said.