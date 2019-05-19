Six killed as drone hits Taliban vehicle in Paktika

KABUL: A drone strike targeted a vehicle of Taliban militants in southeastern Paktika province leaving at least six militants dead or wounded.

The 203rd Thunder Corps in a statement said the airstrike was carried out by coalition forces at around 10:42am local time Sunday, the local Afghan media reported. The statement further added that the vehicle was targeted in Bakir Khel area of Barmal district killing three militants and injuring three others.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the airstrike so far.

Paktika is among the relatively volatile provinces in southeast of Afghanistan. Taliban militants are active in some of the restive districts of the province where they often attempt to carry out terrorist related activities against the government and security institutions.