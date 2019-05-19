close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

Chickpea potential

Newspost

 
May 20, 2019

Although Pakistan’s farm yield is half compared to developed nations’ farm yield, Pakistan is still the world’s biggest producer of chickpeas. This versatile crop requires less water and is packed full of proteins. In Pakistan, the true export potential of chickpeas has not been explored.

If the government of Pakistan request restaurants to serve Hummus or baked chickpeas to their guests as a free side dish, for three months, it would not only increase local consumption but also attract private investors to setup manufacturing units for export of chickpea-based products.

Muhammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar

