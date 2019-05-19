close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 20, 2019

MQM-L worker found dead

Karachi

 
May 20, 2019

The body of a missing political worker was found on Saturday near Noorani Hotel on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station, adds our correspondent.

The family of 40-year-old Muhammad Younus, who was a resident of Federal B Area, claimed that he was among the missing persons and the complaint was registered with the Azizabad police station.

According to Azizabad SHO Haji Sanaullah, Younus was a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was associated with Unit-155. He added that the political worker had gone missing on April 16. The victim’s body did not bear any torture marks.

He said the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities from where his family took it away without an autopsy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi