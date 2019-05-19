MQM-L worker found dead

The body of a missing political worker was found on Saturday near Noorani Hotel on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Manghopir police station, adds our correspondent.

The family of 40-year-old Muhammad Younus, who was a resident of Federal B Area, claimed that he was among the missing persons and the complaint was registered with the Azizabad police station.

According to Azizabad SHO Haji Sanaullah, Younus was a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was associated with Unit-155. He added that the political worker had gone missing on April 16. The victim’s body did not bear any torture marks.

He said the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities from where his family took it away without an autopsy.