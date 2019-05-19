Harry, Meghan share wedding snaps on first anniversary

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their first wedding anniversary with a photo montage on Instagram. Harry and Meghan shared a compilation of 14 wedding snaps including some behind the scenes pictures from their big day last year.

The couple — who welcomed baby Archie earlier this month — have had a momentous 12 months since they wed at St George’s Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities and the public. The social media post, which features some never seen before pictures, is accompanied by the song “This Little Light Of Mine” which they point out was chosen by the couple for their recessional on their wedding day.

In a message, the couple said: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.” The pictures feature a series of black and white images by Chris Allerton, including one that appears to be Harry thumbing a lift and another where Meghan is holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland.

The famous picture of the couple sharing a kiss on the steps, by Press Association photographer Danny Lawson, is also among the snaps shared. Meghan’s wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller posted a throwback video clip, showing the bride stepping out of the car and her veil being arranged before she walked up the chapel’s steps in front of adoring crowds.

Alongside the Instagram post wishing the couple a happy anniversary, Waight Keller wrote: “A day and an event in my life I will never forget, it was truly so extraordinarily beautiful and an honour and privilege to be part of a moment in history and their lives.” A first wedding anniversary is traditionally celebrated with paper gifts — with couples sometimes exchanging presents featuring a paper ticket.

Meghan’s mother Ms Ragland — now a grandmother for the first time — is thought to be staying with the couple and could perform babysitting duties if the duke and duchess choose to have a romantic dinner to mark their anniversary.