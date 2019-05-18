Patience, will, unity must for ultimate success: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited troops on forward posts along Pak-Afgan border at Dawatoi in North Waziristan Tribal District.

On the occasion the COAS said, “There are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. To continue the journey towards ultimate success we need to stay patient, determined and united.”

According to an ISPR press release, General Bajwa was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitisation operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs (temporarily displaced persons).

The COAS appreciated high morale of troops and their contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

The COAS said that while Pakistan continues to play its positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region, we also stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality. For this Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts and posts and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border.

“Similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our Eastern border,” he added.

This was the area where due to cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of 3 Pak Army soldiers on May 1.