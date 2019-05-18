NCHD-BECS merger on the cards

Islamabad: The government has planned to merge the National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools programme.

The plan is meant to prevent duplication of tasks and functions and efficiently contribute to human resource development in the country.

The plan was discussed by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood during a meeting here.

The two agreed about the chalking out of modalities for the proposed NCHD-BECS merger and directed the officials concerned to come up with a plan for the purpose.

Also, the Planning Commission agreed to grant six months extension to the NCHD and BECS projects but linked it to the federal cabinet's approval.

The agreement came in the same meeting, where senior officials of both the ministries were also present. The planning and development minister asked the ministry of education to submit the revised PC-1 to initiate the process for its approval by the cabinet. He said the teachers of both programs should work hard to impart quality education to students.

"If teachers work hard and show the desired results, then there will be no lay-offs in both programmes," he said.

The NCHD is a not-for-profit organisation tasked with transforming lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities, while the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training through the Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools is running the nation-wide non-formal primary education programme for out-of-school children in all provinces and regions of Pakistan under the name of 'Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the Country'.