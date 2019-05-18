close
Sun May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019

Street cricket

Newspost

 
May 19, 2019

While Ramazan is all about fasting and praying, it’s much more than that for the youth. After offering taraweeh prayers, young boys light up the streets for cricket. Teenagers play the match while the children and elders watch the game and cheer them up. Many national cricketers started playing cricket on the same platform and became some of the best cricketers worldwide. These matches are the best way for ordinary young boys to show their talent and become part of the national team in the future.

Hoor Ul Ain Khalid ( Karachi )

