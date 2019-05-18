close
Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Timber seized

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police and forest department in a joint operation seized a large quantity of timber being smuggled from Battagram to elsewhere in lower parts of Hazara on Saturday. The joint team led by Sub-divisional Forest Officer Saeed Wazir and SHO Oghi Nasir Khan Police Station intercepted a truck on a tip off in Dilbori area and seized high quality timber. The police also arrested the truck driver, Asghar Ali.

