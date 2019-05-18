close
Sun May 19, 2019
A
APP
May 19, 2019

Six die as boat capsizes in River Indus

National

A
APP
May 19, 2019

HYDERABAD: A boat ferrying 11 people from villages in Matiari to Jamshoro districts capsized in Indus river on Saturday night. The police said the boat overturned due to rain and dust storm.

The police and district administration Jamshoro said that six bodies were pulled out while the search and rescue for 5 others was underway. The police said four women and two men were among the deceased. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (retd) Fariddudin Mustafa said the help of Pakistan Navy was sought for the search and rescue. The ferry was carrying people to Dara Maachi village in Jamshoro from a village in Matiari district when it capsized.

