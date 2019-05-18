close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

‘Saidu Sharif Airport to open in October’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

MINGORA: The Saidu Sharif Airport would be opened for domestic flights in October this year, an official said on Saturday.

"The 1,400 kanal land worth Rs2 billion has been acquired to make the airport as per international standard, which will go a long way in facilitating the tourists," Deputy Commissioner, Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam told reporters here.

The DC said the government was committed to promoting tourism in the country. "All possible steps are being taken to promote tourism in the region," he said, adding, about 1.7 million tourists had visited Swat last year and we expect around 2.7 million tourists this year."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan