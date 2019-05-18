‘Saidu Sharif Airport to open in October’

MINGORA: The Saidu Sharif Airport would be opened for domestic flights in October this year, an official said on Saturday.

"The 1,400 kanal land worth Rs2 billion has been acquired to make the airport as per international standard, which will go a long way in facilitating the tourists," Deputy Commissioner, Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam told reporters here.

The DC said the government was committed to promoting tourism in the country. "All possible steps are being taken to promote tourism in the region," he said, adding, about 1.7 million tourists had visited Swat last year and we expect around 2.7 million tourists this year."