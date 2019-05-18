Shahbaz terms economic situation risky for national security

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has warned of dire consequences if Pakistan’s economy continues to drown. He termed present economic situation dangerous for national security.

In a statement, Shahbaz, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the Niazi government had failed to run the country and the nation wants to get rid of the incompetent group.

Shahbaz Sharif condemned and rejected the recommendation to increase gas price by 45 percent.

“There has been a mind boggling increase in the prices of gas, electricity and essential items. How can people and businesses survive?”

Shahbaz Sharif also called for an increase in minimum salary to Rs30,000 owing to the economic situation of the country. According to the National Assembly Opposition Leader, incompetent people instead of experimenting with national interests should just step down. “The biggest change people want is for these people to be changed.”

Sharif added Niazi’s (PM Imran) incompetence has made Pakistan Asia’s worst-performing economy. “Time has proven that Niazi sb can only insult people and a country cannot be run on insults.”