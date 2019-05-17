Workable visa policy for Sikh yatrees soon: governor

Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed various matters, including security situation and implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House here Friday.

The visa policy for religious tourism besides pilgrimages by the Sikhs from across the world also came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor, speaking on the occasion, said terrorism was not a problem for a political party or a government only rather it was a collective problem of the nation, adding the whole nation was on one page to curb the menace of terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarwar said the government was implementing the NAP in its true letter and spirit and the country would be purged of evil elements through collective efforts of the law enforcement agencies.

He said that the government would ensure foolproof security arrangements on the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, adding development work under Kartarpur Corridor Plan would get completed before the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the confidence of investors in the economic policies of the PTI government signified the success of the government. The governor said the enemies of peace were, in fact, against prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

Sarwar said the incumbent government had taken concrete steps to ensure security of every citizen in the country, adding steps taken by the present government to curb terrorism were unprecedented.

He said the government was taking steps to ensure workable visa policy for the Sikh pilgrims. Later, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Regional Chairman Abdul Rauf called on governor.

Sarwar said it was for the first time that the government was protecting each and every penny of the public exchequer and ensuring accountability of those who had plundered the national wealth.

Ch Sarwar said not only Pakistani businessmen but foreign investors were also attracted to invest in Pakistan due to the business-friendly policies of the government while it was facilitating them to invest in Pakistan by eradicating red tapism and enhancing ease of doing business.

Our correspondent adds: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is aware of the problems being faced by the traders and industrialists, and is taking every possible measure to provide a level-playing field to the business community.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Lahore regional office led by Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, the regional chairman, at Governor’s House Lahore, the governor appreciated the role being played by the private sector particularly the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the country’s economic development. He said at present tough economic conditions called for taking difficult decisions but the government was committed to improving the economy.

He said reducing the trade deficit was an important component of the government’s strategy by curbing import of unessential and luxury items. The government was also striving to reduce the cost of doing business by ensuring supply of gas at concessional tariff for export-oriented industry, he added. Abdul Rauf Mukhtar said there was a need to encourage the local industry and reduce imports to give a new direction to the national economy for stability.