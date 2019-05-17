LDA director handcuffed, removed on court order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday got arrested a director of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for defying a judicial order, summoned director general and ordered removal of the delinquent officer from the post.

A citizen namely Muhammad Mian had filed a petition against the LDA for not issuing him exemption letter for allotment of 20 kanal land despite an order passed by the court. On being summoned, Director Muhammad Nauman, the officer concerned, made his appearance before the court and tried to defend the position of the LDA.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti reprimanded the officer for his conduct and said that the affairs at the LDA were very deplorable. The judge also chided the officer for complaining to the LDA director general against the legal adviser of the authority for giving legal view of the case which was in favour of the petitioner.

On a previous hearing, legal adviser Waqar A. Sheikh was sitting in the court to plead another case when Justice Bhatti called him to the rostrum and sought his legal opinion in the petitioner’s case. Mr Sheikh assisted the court and stated that the petitioner had a valid case under the law.

At this, director Nauman nurtured grudge against the legal adviser and lodged a complaint against him before LDA DG Amina Imran Khan. Mr Sheikh brought the matter to knowledge of the judge.

Justice Bhatti issued a contempt notice to the director and ordered the high court security personnel to arrest him. The judge also summoned the LDA director general. The director sat in the courtroom handcuffed till the judge resumed hearing when the DG appeared before the court after some time.

Ms Khan told the court that she did not agree with the response of the director presented in the case. She said the view of the director did not represent the position of the LDA. Meanwhile, Director Nauman tendered his unconditional apology before the court, which the judge accepted but directed the director general to remove him from the position and appoint an honest officer in his place. The DG also assured the court of implementing the order in the petitioner’s case in its letter and spirit.