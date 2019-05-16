close
Fri May 17, 2019
Bangladesh beat Ireland by six wickets

DUBLIN: Paul Stirling’s century and 94 from captain William Porterfield were insufficient to prevent Bangladesh beating Ireland by six wickets in a triangular series One-Day International in Dublin on Wednesday.

Stirling struck eight fours and four sixes in his 130 from 141 balls.

The opener added 174 with Porterfield, the key stand in an Ireland total of 292 for eight.

But with Bangladesh’s Abu Jayed, who dismissed both batsmen, taking five for 58, Ireland’s total looked short of being a truly competitive score.

And Irish hopes of a consolation win in this dead rubber, ahead of Sunday’s final between Bangladesh and the West Indies, were duly dashed as the Tigers replied with 294 for four with seven overs to spare.

Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das, filling in for the rested Soumya Sakar, put on 117 for the first wicket in reply.

Both batsmen went past fifty, with Tamim making 57 before he was bowled by Boyd Rankin while Das made 76 before succumbing to Barry McCarthy.

Shakib Al Hasan kept the momentum going with an even 50 but was then forced to retire hurt with a side injury — a worrying sign for Bangladesh just weeks away from the start of the World Cup in England and Wales.

