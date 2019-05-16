BD keep Ireland winless with six-wicket victory

DUBLIN, Ireland: Seamer Abu Jayed’s first five-wicket haul in only his second One-day International (ODI) coupled with fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh to a six-wicket win against Ireland in their tri-series match here on Wednesday.

After Ireland opted to bat, opener Paul Stirling put on a show, making 130 off 141 balls, and was well supported by his captain William Porterfield, who hit his first ODI fifty in more than a year. The pair enabled Ireland to post a strong 292-8 on board. But their efforts went in vain as Bangladesh aced their chase.

Tamim set the tone with his second fifty in three matches this series, helping Bangladesh to another rapid start. He put on 117 for the first wicket with Liton and piled the pressure on Ireland with a flurry of boundaries. Tamim could have been dismissed on 22 had Gary Wilson hung onto a catch behind the stumps, but he went onto add 35 to his tally.

Liton complemented Tamim well and was particularly strong square of the wicket, keeping Bangladesh ticking in the chase. Both the openers were bowled, but Shakib and Mushfiqur then took over, adding 64 runs together in 10 overs.

During the process, Mushfiqur became the fifth wicket-keeper to reach 5000 ODI runs after Adam Gilchrist, Andy Flower, Kumar Sangakkara and MS Dhoni. The stand, however, ended when Mushfiqur’s leg-side tickle was superbly intercepted by a diving Wilson.

Shakib suffered a suspected side strain while trying to pull Josh Little in the 35th over, and consequently retired hurt. Mahmudullah, though, got them home, with his unbeaten 35 off 29 balls.

Such an emphatic Bangladesh victory had looked less likely when Stirling dominated the visitors in the first innings. Stirling got going with a crunch through the covers off Jayed and proceeded to add 174 with Porterfield — the highest third-wicket stand for Ireland in ODI cricket. Stirling struck eight fours and four sixes in his 130.

Porterfield made 94 off 106 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, but got out to Jayed just as he tried to accelerate. He had been particularly severe on Mashrafe Mortaza, taking the veteran seamer for 31 off 25 balls. Shakib wasn’t spared either. Porterfield also slammed five fours off Shakib, who finished with 0 for 65 in his nine overs, including a 23-run last over.

Jayed also took the prized scalp of Stirling, helping Bangladesh keep Ireland to under 300. Porterfield was caught at the deep extra-cover boundary, while Stirling gave deep midwicket a simple catch. Ireland’s defeat meant they ended the series without a single win.

Ireland won toss

Ireland

P R Stirling c Das b Jayed 130

J A McCollum c Das b Rubel 5

A Balbirnie c Mushfiqur b Jayed 20

*W T S Porterfield c Das b Jayed 94

K J O’Brien c Tamim b Jayed 3

M R Adair (hit wicket) b Saifuddin 11

†G C Wilson c Shakib b Jayed 12

G H Dockrell b Saifuddin 4

B J McCarthy not out 1

Extras (lb 6, w 6) 12

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 292

Did not bat: W B Rankin, J B Little

Fall: 1-23, 2-59, 3-233, 4-263, 5-264, 6-287, 7-291, 8-292

Bowling: Jayed 9-0-58-5 (w 3); Rubel 7-2-41-1; Saifuddin 9-0-43-2; Mosaddek 8-0-32-0; Shakib 9-0-65-0 (w 3); Mashrafe 8-0-47-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal b Rankin 57

Liton Das b McCarthy 76

Shakib Al Hasan retired hurt 50

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Wilson b Rankin 35

Mahmudullah not out 35

Mosaddek Hossain c Wilson b Adair 14

Sabbir Rahman not out 7

Extras (lb 9, w 10) 19

Total (4 wickets; 43 overs) 294

Did not bat: Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, *Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin

Fall: 1-117, 2-160, 3-224, 4-278

Bowling: Adair 10-0-52-1; McCarthy 10-0-61-1 (w 3); Little 8-0-67-0 (w 4); Rankin 7-0-48-2 (w 3); Dockrell 8-0-57-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Abu Jayed (BD)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Roly Black (Ireland). TV umpire: Alan Neill (Ireland). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)