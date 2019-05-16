close
Fri May 17, 2019
Body found near Steel Mills

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

A woman was found dead from the bushes near the Steel Mills in the Bin Qasim police station’s jurisdiction. Police found the body after the locals informed them about it.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. She was later identified as 40-year-old Sardar Khatoon, wife of Majeed Ahmed. She was a resident of Bhains Colony and hailed form Sukkur.

Police said the woman was shot twice by unidentified persons, adding that she had gone missing after she left home on Wednesday with her son-in-law to visit a shrine in the area. The son-in-law remains missing. Police suspect the woman’s son-in-law may be involved.

