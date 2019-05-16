CDWP refers Rs61 billion Karachi Yellow Line project to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday recommended four projects worth Rs123.6 billion, including Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Line) scheme costing Rs61.436 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration, a statement said.

The CDWP meeting, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission/Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, accorded approval to just one project worth Rs385.135 million.

Addressing the meeting, minister for planning said the incumbent government was committed to the development of Karachi and the completion of “Karachi Urban Mobility Project (Yellow Line)” worth Rs61.436 billion would provide travelling facilities to the citizen.

Bakhtyar added that the project was closely aligned to the federal government’s manifesto and objectives of urban development and green growth.

Another important project, Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-1, worth Rs14.729 billion, was also recommended to ECNEC by the meeting.

The project is aimed at improving the capacity of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to provide better services to the residents and to carry out its routine activities of development, operation, and management of waste water treatment infrastructure facilities.

Construction of Expressway on East Bay of Gwadar Port (Revised) project, costing Rs17.369 billion, put forward by Ministry of Maritime Affairs, was also referred to ECNEC.

The project envisages construction of 18.981 kilometres long four-lane divided limited access expressway with embankment for six lanes integrating Gwadar Port with the Makran Coastal Highway as well as with its Free Zone and future container terminals. The length of offshore section of the expressway is 4.34 kilometres and onshore section is 14.641 kilometres.

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s KP Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project worth Rs30.048 billion was also forwarded to ECNEC.

The project aims to improve performance/functionality of the farm-level irrigation delivery system and reduce water waste.

CDWP accorded approval to Up-gradation of Gastroenterology Department/Replacement of Equipment for advanced Liver and GI diseases, PIMS, Islamabad project worth Rs385.135 million. It was presented by Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation & Coordination.

Two position papers namely Construction of Delay Action Dams in Balochistan-Package III’ and Lahore Garment City worth Rs716.63 million were also considered and approved for further processing.

Projects related to transport & communication, physical Planning & housing, governance, food & agriculture, and health were presented in the meeting, which was attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials from federal and provincial governments.