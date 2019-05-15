COAS calls on PM, security matters discussed

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

It has been officially stated in 25 words release that “Security matters were discussed during the meeting.” The observers are of the view that the meeting has significant importance in the backdrop of recent concluded package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and upcoming national budget. The Army Chief has enhanced frequency of his meetings with the prime minister in recent months.

The COAS had meeting with prime minister last on the day last month when Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was appointed adviser to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs. The implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) is believed to have come under discussion since the meeting of Asia-Pacific Joint Group (APG) of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is underway in Beijing.

Interestingly the FATF meeting is scheduled to be held from June 16 to 21 at Orlando (Florida) where the decision about Pakistan status visa vie the FATF would be determined. The decision would be directly linked with the economy and security of the country. The two dignitaries who had meeting in the afternoon couldn’t ignore the significant development, the sources added. The re-emergence of terror activities in different parts of the country and especially Balochistan is being targeted for the purpose. The development is source of concern for the whole country since China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the target of Pakistan’s enemies, the observers opined and the two had discussion about such acts.