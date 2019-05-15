Anarchists throw paint at US ambassador’s home in Greece

ATHENS: Greek radical anarchists on Wednesday threw paint outside the home of the American ambassador to Greece in support of a jailed far-left assassin, the group said. “I woke up to more childish vandalism this morning outside the residence and will continue to work with Greek authorities to punish the culprits according to law,” ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said in a tweet. “Destruction of property is not peaceful protest”. The vandalism was claimed by radical anarchist group Rubicon in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, a jailed prominent member of the far-left Greek extremist organisation November 17.