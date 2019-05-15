Robbers’ gang busted

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang of robbers and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a special team of CIA officials including DSP CIA, ASI Sargul along with others to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in criminal activities in the area. This team showed great interest towards assigned task busted a gang of robbers comprising two members.

The suspects identified as Rizwan Khan and Saleem Akhtar were hailing from district Sargodha.

Police team recovered valuables, mobile phones, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been already registered against these nabbed persons in Ramana Police station and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in their respective areas.