Victories for SBP, K-Electric in Corporate T20 Cup

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and K-Electric recorded victories in the 7th Corporate T20 Cup here at DHA Sports Club-Moin Khan Academy on Tuesday night.

SBP captain Saad Ali and Rohail Nazir scored fifties as they beat Candyland by 149 runs. In the other game, K-Electric overwhelmed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by 51 runs. In the SBP-Candyland show, SBP won the toss and elected to bat first.

Saad and Rohail helped SBP post a mammoth total of 221 for six. Rohail made 81 off 45 balls, while Saad scored a 41-ball 73. In reply, Candyland managed only 72 for five in their 20 overs. Hurain scored 26, while Zubair Dilawar made 21. Fawad Khan got two wickets.

Earlier, defending champions K-Electric won their second match of the tournament, beating star-studded NBP by 51 runs. Set a target of 172, NBP perished for 120 in 17.3 overs. K-Electric had posted 171 for nine with Ramiz Aziz making a fine 35-ball 55.