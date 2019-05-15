US and Iran

Iran is currently under a lot of pressure by the US. The recent twists and turns by US National Security Advisor John Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo show that the US is trying every possible tactic to instigate a war with Iran. They must realize that war is never an option, and only negotiation can bring about friendly relations and prosperity. The US has long been following a strategy of provoking Tehran into war, but Iran is sensibly responding in a positive way.

Considering these facts, it is clear that Trump is exercising a proxy war in Middle East with comrades-in-arms India and Israel.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur