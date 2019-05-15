Belgium’s Wilmots to coach Iran

TEHRAN: Former Ivory Coast and Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has arrived in Tehran and is set to sign a three-year deal as national coach, state news agency IRNA reported.

The official agency said Iran football federation president Kami Rita Sherpa had confirmed the deal and the former Belgian striker would sign a contract. It said the 50-year-old who was capped 70 times for his country was expected to sign on until the end of the 2022 World Cup for a fee of $1.2 million (1 million euros) a year.

He replaces Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January.