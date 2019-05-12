COAS pays tribute to mothers of martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs on Mothers’ Day and said Pakistan will remain undefeated till mothers who are ready to sacrifice their sons for the soil are present.

In his message, COAS said, “Salute to such mothers who sacrificed their sons as brave soldiers for Pakistan.” The COAS further said that the progress, Pakistan has made is due to the mothers of this nation. The army chief also honoured the nation’s military mothers for their unwavering dedication and support for strengthening the entire nation. “Defeat is impossible with such high-spirited mothers in existence,” COAS said.

International Mother’s Day is being observed across the country as elsewhere in the world today. The day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year paying tributes and gratitude to mothers around the world.

The day highlights the importance of mothers in our lives and many people reminisce about how their mothers have played a crucial role in making them who they are. Some mark the occasion by taking their mothers out to lunches and dinners, while others present them with surprises and gifts.