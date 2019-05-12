Funeral prayers for minister’s mother offered

LAHORE: Namaz-e-Janaza for the mother of Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed was offered at Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore, here on Sunday morning.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people from various walks of life, including Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema, Sibtain Khan, Samiullah Chaudhry, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jehanzeb Khitchi and Murad Raas, former Punjab Chief Minister Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo, former Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Chaudhry, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Mian Aamir Mehmood, Dr Amjad Saqib and Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser phoned Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and offered him their condolences. Punjab Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai and MNA Pervaiz Malik visited the residence of Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and offered Fateha.

A delegation of Pakistan Awami Tehreek comprising G M Malik, Noor Ullah Siddiqui and Jawad Hamid also visited the residence of Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and offered Fateha for the departed soul.