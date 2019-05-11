FBR chief denies having any Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday clarified that he does not have any social media account on twitter, and the twitter account circulating on social media with his name is fake.

The newly appointed FBR Chairman has cautioned the people against following the fake social media account being run on twitter with his name. He also advised the people to always validate the information appearing on any mass medium associated with him.