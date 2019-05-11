close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Two prisoners of Camp Jail die

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE : Two under-trial prisoners died of health complications in Camp Jail on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ahmad, son of Amanullah of Cavalry Ground, and Yasar Ali, son of Ghulam Hussain.

Ahmad was admitted to Gulab Devi Hospital and Yasar was being treated in the jail hospital. Ahmad was arrested by South Cantt police in connection with a dacoity and Yasar was arrested by Kot Lakhpat police in a drugs case.

The jail authorities said both prisoners died of health complications. The bodies were removed to morgue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore