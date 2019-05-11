Two prisoners of Camp Jail die

LAHORE : Two under-trial prisoners died of health complications in Camp Jail on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ahmad, son of Amanullah of Cavalry Ground, and Yasar Ali, son of Ghulam Hussain.

Ahmad was admitted to Gulab Devi Hospital and Yasar was being treated in the jail hospital. Ahmad was arrested by South Cantt police in connection with a dacoity and Yasar was arrested by Kot Lakhpat police in a drugs case.

The jail authorities said both prisoners died of health complications. The bodies were removed to morgue.