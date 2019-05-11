Ibrahimovic fined for diving in MLS

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined an undisclosed amount after being found guilty of diving during his team’s loss against Columbus Crew, Major League Soccer said in a statement Friday.

The Swedish superstar was handed the punishment after hurling himself theatrically to the turf in the 23rd minute of Galaxy’s 3-1 defeat to the Crew on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after a collision with Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Crew midfielder Pedro Santos was also found guilty of simulation/embellishment during the game. Ibrahimovic has been in superb form for the Galaxy this season, scoring nine goals in nine games. He is second in the MLS goalscoring charts behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela. Galaxy are second in the Western Conference standings, two points behind leaders LAFC.