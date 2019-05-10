Man shot dead for ‘honour’

HARIPUR: A man was shot dead allegedly by his brothers-in-law for marrying their sister without their consent, police said here on Friday.

The cops of the Kot Najeebullah Police Station said that Rawaiz Khan, a resident of Swabi, had solemnised marriage three days back with Naeema of the same village without the consent of her family and both fled the village and started living in a rented house in Sera-e-Gadai village in Haripur.

On Thursday evening, the girls’ brothers identified as Hassan Ali, Shahnam and Mahad Ali, entered their house and allegedly opened fire, killing Rawaiz Khan on the spot. The accused allegedly took along their sister, police said. The police were yet to trace the accused.

MILKMEN FINED: Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Jamil said that on the complaints of local consumers about adulteration in the fresh milk, a team of food and health department equipped with mobile testing laboratory headed by a doctor, tested 1,500 litres of fresh milk. The team found 250 litres of milk as adulterated.

He said that under the food laws, he imposed fine of Rs1,000 against per litre adulteration and collected the fine on the spot while the adulterated milk was destroyed.