Data Darbar blast death toll reaches 11

LAHORE: The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide blast outside the Data Darbar rose to 11, as another police official succumbed to his wounds in hospital Thursday.

Policeman Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kasur, breathed his last due to injuries sustained in the blast. Around 28 others were being treated for their injuries, two of whom were in critical condition, hospital sources said. The suicide attack, which targeted a police personnel carrier parked outside the entrance of Data Darbar, claimed the lives of five police officials, a security guard and civilians. Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the cop was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. IG Punjab, Corps Commander Lahore, DG Rangers, Additional IGs, DIGs, SSPs and other officers and jawans attended. The body of the martyred cop was sent to his hometown for burial.

IGP inquires after injured: Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited Mayo Hospital on Thursday to inquire after injured police officials of Data Darbar suicide blast.

The expressed wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured officials besides encouraging them. He said extraordinary measures were being taken for the provision of the best treatment for the injured officials whereas the process of welfare and care of families of the martyrs would continue on priority basis. He during his talk with injured officials said that their dutifulness, bravery and determination was an example for rest of the force. He said provision of best treatment for the injured officials until their complete recovery was his personal responsibility and as chief of the police force he himself came to see his brave soldiers.

Man kills self: A 50-year-old man committed suicide by self-immolation in the limits of Manawan police on Thursday. The victim was identified as Muhammad Akram. Police said that Akram was depressed over some domestic issues. On the day of the incident, he sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze, resulting into his death. Body was shifted to morgue.

Woman injured: A woman was injured when a dilapidated wall of a house collapsed in main bazaar Mansoora Thursday. The injured woman was identified as Shareefan Bibi, 30, wife of Mulazim Hussain. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to hospital.

Police flag march: Lahore police Thursday held a flag march with an objective to create a sense of security among the citizens. The march was led by the DIG Operations Lahore. The flag march passed through Mall Road, Zafar Ali Road, Ganga Nullah Jail Road, Fawara No-1, Main Boulevard and culminated at Zila Kutchery.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 804 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four people died in these accidents, whereas 889 were injured. Out of the injured 517 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals, whereas 372 with minor injuries were provided first-aid by the rescue teams.

The analysis of rescue data showed 328 drivers, 23 underage drivers, 134 pedestrians and 431 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The data showed 217 accidents were reported in Lahore, 73 in Faisalabad and 50 in Gujranwala. The data further revealed 620 motorbikes, 134 auto-rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 42 vans, eight passenger buses, 23 trucks and 105 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

busted: Lahore police (city division) in its crackdown against criminals have arrested as many as 133 criminals and recovered 16 pistols, four rifles, bullets, more than 15kg Charas and 196 bottles of liquor.

Police have busted three gangs and arrested their seven members and recovered more than six lakh rupees from them. Moreover, eight proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Police also arrested 25 criminals for violating one wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and rental acts.