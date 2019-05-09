close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Forex reserves rise to $15.972 billion

Business

KARACHI: The reserves held by the SBP rose by $179 million to $8.984 billion due to official inflows, a central bank statement said on Thursday.

The forex reserves of commercial banks also increased to $6.937 billion, compared with $6.988 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

