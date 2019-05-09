Forex reserves rise to $15.972 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The reserves held by the SBP rose by $179 million to $8.984 billion due to official inflows, a central bank statement said on Thursday.
The forex reserves of commercial banks also increased to $6.937 billion, compared with $6.988 billion in the preceding week, the State Bank of Pakistan said.
