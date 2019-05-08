Aasia Bibi leaves for Canada

ISLAMABAD: Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman at the centre of a decade-long blasphemy row, has left Pakistan, a senior government source said Wednesday, months after her death sentence was overturned leading to mass protests by hardliners.

Her departure is the latest chapter in a saga that has sparked violent demonstrations and high-profile assassinations while spotlighting religious extremism across wide sections of Pakistani society. "Aasia Bibi has left Pakistan of her own free will," the government source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear when Bibi may have left or where she may have gone, though British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to confirm that Canada was her destination while speaking on the floor of the House of Commons Wednesday. "Canada made this offer and we thought it was right and appropriate that we supported the offer that Canada had made," she said while welcoming the reports.

Canada´s Foreign Ministry said it had no comment on the matter and there was no immediate announcement from Pakistani officials. "It is a great relief that this shameful ordeal has finally come to an end and Aasia Bibi and her family are safe," said Omar Waraich, deputy South Asia director at Amnesty International. "She should never have been imprisoned in the first place, let alone endure the constant threats to her life. This case horrifyingly illustrates the dangers of Pakistan´s blasphemy laws and the urgent need to repeal them."

Bibi -- a labourer from central Punjab province -- was first convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal last year. Her case swiftly became the most infamous in Pakistan, drawing worldwide attention to extremism in the country. She has technically been free to leave Pakistan since January when the Supreme Court dismissed a legal challenge to her acquittal in October.

Since then, Bibi has been widely believed to have been held in protective custody by authorities as she awaited an asylum deal in a third country. In November Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was holding talks with Pakistan about bringing her to Canada, which he said is "a welcoming country". Bibi’s lawyer Saiful Mulook and multiple security sources in Pakistan also said on condition of anonymity that Bibi had gone to Canada.