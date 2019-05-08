close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Support promised for artificial intelligence centres

Islamabad

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated a visiting Chinese delegation for establishing the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Pakistan-Austria University of Applied Sciences and University of Karachi and promised the government's every possible support for setting up such centres in other Pakistani universities as well.

He said this while talking to chairman of the Steering Committee of Pak-Austria University Prof Attaur Rahman, who along with a Chinese delegation called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

The president said in the current era of innovation and information, it was the vision of the government to maximise the opportunities in digital space and create enabling environment for Pakistani youth to equip them with technological know-how. He said the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing was one of such programmes.

The president said the Fourth Industrial Revolution trends such as the Internet of Things, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence were changing the way we live and work.

"The government is endeavoring to review education methods to align them with the latest development skills and tools based on technology," he said. The president said the government attached great importance to the information technology sector. He wished the delegation a fruitful visit.

