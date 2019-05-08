2nd three-day match ends in a draw: BD U-16s annex series against Pakistan

LAHORE: Bangladesh U-16s annexed the two-match series against Pakistan U-16s 1-0 when the second three-match of the won the ended in draw in Khulna on Wednesday. Bangladesh had earlier won the first match of the series by 5 wickets.

According to information available her on Wednesday on the third and final day, Bangladesh resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 29 for two, adding another 154 runs before declaring their second innings at 183 for eight in 58.3 overs, a lead of 255 runs. Aich Mollah topscored with 87.Sakib Shahriar scored 32.

Aseer Mughal took three wickets for 29 runs in 12 overs while captain Umer Eman took three wickets for 34 in 9.3 overs. Set a 256-run target, Pakistan ended their second innings at 103 for three in 25 overs when the match was called off. Opener Sameer Saqib scored 35 while M Waqas remained unbeaten on 29. M Shehzad made 26.

Scores: Bangladesh U-16s 292 all out in 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136*,Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31, Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50) and 183 for 8 declared in 58.3 overs (Aich Mollah 87, Sakib Shahriar 32; Aseer Mughal 3-29, Umer Eman 3-34).

Pakistan U-16s first innings 220 all out in 83.2 overs (Umer Eman 57, Aseer Mughal 22, Kashif Ali 22, Mushfiq Hasan 3-38, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-42) and 103 for 3in 25 overs (Sameer Saqib 35, M Waqas 29*, M Shehzad 26, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 2-25).