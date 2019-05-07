Govt decides to appoint new deputy chairman of Planning Commission

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to bring new Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (DCPC) into its fold as the federal cabinet on Tuesday approved rules of business to bring functions and powers of DCPC under the control of Minister for Planning.

A summary moved by Ministry of Planning on DCPC function was approved by the Federal Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Different names are under consideration for the position of DCPC such as Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan. After handing over Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) into the control of Ministry of Planning, this decision was taken by the government without proper homework and just ahead of the budget making exercise. Now the rules of business for the Planning Commission were changed.

Currently Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar holds two portfolio including Minister for Planning as well as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission. It is the powers and function of DCPC to chair meetings of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) to approve development projects and macroeconomic targets and the Minister for Planning was just left for having symbolic importance. So the rules were changed with the approval of the cabinet to grant more powers to Ministry of Planning that could subsequently exercise by the minister concerned.

With this separation, now the government is considering to appoint someone at the position of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission to fill this position.

The Federal Cabinet under chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a summary forwarded by Ministry of Planning to bring the post of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission under the control of Minister for Planning for all practical purpose.

“The summary was aimed at enhancing functions of Planning Commission (PC) and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms (MOPDR) and improving the interface between PC and MOPDR,” said one top official of Ministry of Planning.

“Yes” replied Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan when asked whether the cabinet approved summary moved by the ministry related to amending rules for Planning Commission.