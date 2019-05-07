‘Solution of Kashmir issue impossible without intervention of international powers’

Islamabad : Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad hosted an interactive session with delegation from Royal College Of Defence Studies (RCDS), United Kingdom on Tuesday at Margalla Hotel, Islamabad, says a press release.

The session was chaired by Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, President, CGSS, who began the proceedings with a warm welcome extending to the RCDS delegation. Major General Lawrence, John Craig of the United Kingdom Army extended his willingness to work in collaboration with CGSS to learn about the future economic prospects, the security policy and the stability of Pakistan. This high-level delegation comprised senior level students from 10 different countries who met with the senior leadership of CGSS.

The session comprised various discussions including the resolution of Kashmir dispute. The participants deliberated that the resolution of Kashmir issue is not possible without the intervention of intentional powers as bilateral solutions have never happened. This issue has now become a global issue. The political leadership in Kashmir is irrelevant and youth has made a localized leadership.

The participants discussed the atrocities of India in Kashmir, and requested the international community to urge a feasible solution for sake of Kashmiris and their 70years of suffering.

The participants discussed that democracy is now being questioned for not delivering effectively and the super power is now losing its cloud. The session then proceeded to discuss the prospects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and how the next 100 years will be for economic gains. Furthermore, the future of South Asia was also discussed including the security and stability of the region.

Different factors that affect the Indo-Pak subcontinent were highlighted, including Indo-US nexus, events in Afghanistan, stagnation of dialogue between Taliban and authorities and BRI. Extremism is now shifting towards India in the form of Hindutva, thus, with a possibility of larger turmoil.

The participants during the session also discussed the inter-dependence of the political and military systems of Pakistan, and what challenges this may pose for Pakistan in the times to come.

